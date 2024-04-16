Over 7,000 people staying in evacuation centers in flood affected regions

Flood relief and flood prevention efforts are underway in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Yerassyl Saipash, chief officer of the Civil Defense Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies, flood relief and flood prevention measures as well as rescue works are ongoing in the regions. More than 9.7 million cubic meters of water were pumped out, and more than 2,400 sandbags, 1,200 tons of inert materials were prepared. He said it today at a briefing in the Central Communications Office.

13,543 people have returned their homes, while 7,014 people including 3,144 children are staying in evacuation shelters. A total of 1133,693 people including 39,922 children have been evacuated since the onset of flooding period.