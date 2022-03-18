EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:16, 18 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 722,000 fully vaccinated in Zhambyl region

    None
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM As of March 17, 66.2% of population that is 760,247 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 63% or 722,896 people were fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

    As of March 17, 66.2% of population that is 760,247 people were administered the 1 st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 63% or 722,896 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, t he regional healthcare department's press service reports .

    The region population stands now at 1.14 mln.

    No side effects were reported.

    As of March 17, 230,207 people or 74% of population eligible for vaccination received the 3rd booster shot.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!