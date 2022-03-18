Over 722,000 fully vaccinated in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM As of March 17, 66.2% of population that is 760,247 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 63% or 722,896 people were fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

As of March 17, 66.2% of population that is 760,247 people were administered the 1 st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 63% or 722,896 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, t he regional healthcare department's press service reports .

The region population stands now at 1.14 mln.

No side effects were reported.

As of March 17, 230,207 people or 74% of population eligible for vaccination received the 3rd booster shot.