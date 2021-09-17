Over 725,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM 725,379 people that is 66% of eligible population were given the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Almaty region, while 606,746 or 55% were fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

Since the beginning of the year 807,435 doses of the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, 763,305 doses of the 2nd shot were delivered to the region.

As of September 17, some 725,379 people that is 66% of eligible population were given the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Almaty region, while 606,746 or 55% were fully vaccinated, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

48,070 laboratory confirmed cases were recorded in the region so far. The most cases were detected in Alakol, Yenbekshikazakh districts.

252 new cases were registered in the region over the last 24 hours. 45 of them are children under 14, 7 students and 4 teachers.