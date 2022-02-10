Over 73,000 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 73,160 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 10 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 8,509 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 64,561 at-home COVID-19 care patients across the country.

387 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, 157 are in extremely severe condition and 101 are on ventilators.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 3,329 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,283,171 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,197,805 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.