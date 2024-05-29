EN
    Over 730,000 customers without power as outages occur after storms hit U.S. Texas

    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    More than 730,000 customers in the U.S. state of Texas were still without power after storms hit the state, according to an update of PowerOutage.us on Tuesday morning, Xinhua reports.

    The numbers continued to climb and more than 300,000 outages occurred in Dallas County alone. Over 160,000 homes and businesses across the states of Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia and Missouri were without power as of Tuesday morning after the same storm system pushed through the East.

    In total, at least 20 people have been killed as storms hit the central United States over Memorial Day weekend with significant property losses.

    Sunday was the busiest severe weather day of the year so far, with more than 600 reports of strong winds or hail across more than 20 U.S. states, according to a CNN report.

