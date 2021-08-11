Over 75% of British adults fully vaccinated

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Over 75% of UK adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to British government data published on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement: «Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three-quarters of all UK adults. This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of.

«It's so important that those who haven't been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab – to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely.»

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: «Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS (National Health Service), volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout.«

Speaking to reporters on a visit to a hospital, Javid added the UK is now preparing to deliver booster jabs beyond the two shots for full vaccination.

«When it comes to booster jabs we are waiting for the final advice from JCVI, that’s our group of independent clinical advisers, and when we get that advice we will be able to start the booster program, but I anticipate it will begin in early September, so I’m already making plans for that.»

A number of countries have already started booster jabs, including Turkey, which this summer offered them to people over 50.

British government data released on Tuesday showed that there were a further 23,510 cases across the UK over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to over 6.1 million. There were also 146 more deaths, bringing the total to 130,503.

This is the highest number of daily deaths since March 12, when 175 deaths were recorded, and comes about three weeks after England lifted most coronavirus restrictions.

Up to and including Aug. 9, over 47 million Brits, 89%, have received their first dose of vaccine, and over 39.6 million Brits, 75%, their second dose.