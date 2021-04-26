Over 750 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 796 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of April 26, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 15,273 patients are staying at hospitals, while 27,276 are receiving outpatient treatment.

769 patients are in critical condition, 179 are in extremely severe condition and 113 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,716 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 309,116 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 263,446 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.