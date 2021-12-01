EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:11, 01 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 76,000 teens get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 96,000 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 non-spread.

    The commission said in a statement that a total of 96,327 people have been vaccinated with the first component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 76,211 are teenagers, 6,216 – pregnant women and 13,900 – nursing mothers.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

    Earlier it was reported that over 8 million Kazakhstan have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection since February 2021.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!