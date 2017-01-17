EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:02, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Over 77,000 tickets to 2017 Universiade sold - Almaty mayor

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 40 cultural events are planned to be held during the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek announced Tuesday.

    "There are plans to hold over 40 cultural events along with 181 sports events," Baibek revealed at the session of the Government.

    He also informed that nearly 40% of tickets to the Universiade had been sold.

    "To date, of 200,000, 77,200 tickets or 39% to the Universiade have been sold. Last week we sold 600 tickets per day on average. This week we sell approximately 1,300 tickets per day. We expected the ticket sales to reach the peak on January 23-28," the Almaty mayor added.

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty Almaty Events 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!