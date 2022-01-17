Over 77,000 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 77,474 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of January 17, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 6,986 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 70,488 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

275 patients are in critical condition, 82 are in extremely severe condition and 52 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 11,524 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,061,432 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 972,495 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.