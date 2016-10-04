EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:34, 04 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Over 77% of army draftees combat-fit in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 77% of army draftees in Kazakhstan are combat-fit, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "Presently, 77.1% of army draftees in the country are combat-fit. We make no difference between army draftees from urban and rural areas," the ministry said in a statement.

    A couple of years ago deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Bakhytzhan Yertayev suggested reinstating military-construction crew units since a lot of army draftees have poor health. According to Yertayev, many unsuccessful army draftees have various health problems, but can participate in the construction works.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Army Parliament Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!