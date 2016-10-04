Over 77% of army draftees combat-fit in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 77% of army draftees in Kazakhstan are combat-fit, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Presently, 77.1% of army draftees in the country are combat-fit. We make no difference between army draftees from urban and rural areas," the ministry said in a statement.



A couple of years ago deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Bakhytzhan Yertayev suggested reinstating military-construction crew units since a lot of army draftees have poor health. According to Yertayev, many unsuccessful army draftees have various health problems, but can participate in the construction works.