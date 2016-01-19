Over 770 projects approved in N Kazakhstan under Business Road Map program

ASTANA-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region has approved more than 770 projects under the Business Road Program, Erik Sultanov, the region's Governor told a briefing today.

Over the period of the program’s implementation, the region has approved 773 projects worth more than 42 bln tenge.

According to the Governor, North Kazakhstani businessmen “are launching such enterprises which have a multiplicative effect on other sectors of economy”. One of them is a ceramic brick manufacturing plant. The enterprise plans to supply this building material to the local markets.

Presently, there are 34 business entities in the region with the staff exceeding 110 thousand people. The share of SMEs in the gross regional product is 25% which places the region on the 5th position in the republican rating.