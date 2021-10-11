Over 772 thou people given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 772,077 people have so far received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 688,291- both jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological department, the region has reported a total of 52,886, of which 38,936 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 case growth has dropped from 0.4% to 0.3% over the past two weeks.

Almaty region’s Alakolsk district has reported a 0.6% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases, Balkhashsk district – 0.4%, Yenbekshikazakh district – 0.4%, Karatalsk district – 0.5%, Panfilov district – 0.4%, Sarkansk district – 0.6%, and Tekeli city – 0.4%.

Over the past day, the region has reported 120 COVID-19 cases, including 105 symptomatic and 15 asymptomatic ones. Of the fresh daily cases, 24 have been reported in children under 14.

772,077 people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 688,291 - both jabs in the region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.