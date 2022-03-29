EN
    10:12, 29 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 780,000 get Pfizer vaccine both jabs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 28, 2022, 937,898 people received the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 789,990 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    Out of which some 776,332 teens, 35,403 pregnant women and 124,701 nursing moms were given the Pfizer vaccine 1st jab, while 657,427 teens, 101,133 breastfeeding moms and 29,037 pregnant women received both, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.


