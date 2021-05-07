Over 780 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 782 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of May 7, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 14,551 patients are staying at hospitals, while 27,885 are receiving outpatient treatment.

782 patients are in critical condition, 188 are in extremely severe condition and 115 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,840 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 337,652 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 291,829 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.