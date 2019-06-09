Over 8,000 citizens of Kazakhstan voted abroad - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko told a CEC briefing how many Kazakh nationals have voted abroad at the snap presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"64 polling stations have been organized at the foreign establishments of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Information about the polling stations at our overseas agencies with contacts and addresses is posted on the ministry's website, on the website of the Central Election Commission, on the websites of the foreign establishments, and on the diplomatic missions' social media pages," said Roman Vassilenko.



The deputy minister added that the citizens of Kazakhstan who arrived in foreign countries at private invitations, for work-related, business, or tourist trips are included in the voter lists when applying, provided that they have valid passports of citizens of Kazakhstan.



"As of June 9 of this year, 15,349 of our citizens have been included in the voter lists abroad. The process of voting abroad is taking place in a calm atmosphere. There are 35 observers of the civic associations and non-profit organizations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as observers of the CIS mission at 12 polling stations. As of 7.00 p.m. Nur-Sultan time, more than 8,322 of our citizens voted abroad. This is 54.2% of the number of voters on the respective lists abroad," said Roman Vassilenko.



The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined that in accordance with Article 41 of the Law "On Elections of the Republic of Kazakhstan", if there is a written application from a voter, the precinct election commission shall organize a field voting using a mobile ballot box, within the country of stay only.



"In this regard, in those countries where there are no polling stations, we recommend, for the time being, they are open, to participate in the election in the nearest neighboring country, if those people have Kazakhstan citizen passports. The polling stations abroad operate from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m. local time. Because of the time difference, the polling stations in Asia have already stopped operating and started counting the votes. At 5:00 p.m. Nur-Sultan time, the last polling stations opened in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Ottawa. After the voting results are obtained, the original final documents will be promptly delivered to the Foreign Ministry for the subsequent timely transfer to the Yessil District Election Commission," Roman Vassilenko concluded.