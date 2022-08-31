Over 8,000 eco volunteers to join Birgemiz: Taza Alem project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan continues the implementation of the Birgemiz: Taza Alem project (Together: Clean world). Volunteers are engaged in many projects, such as organization of ecological campaigns, environmental protection and tree planting, the press service of the civil initiatives support centre.

«The fund of social projects announced a small grants contest under the Birgemiz: Taza Alem project. Volunteers’ initiatives are aimed at building ecological culture and attracting public attention to solutions of environmental problems, cleaning rivers and forests, tree planting, and waste sorting trainings. Each grant equals KZT 300,000. 104 applications were submitted at large. As a result, 30 winners were selected. Most applications were submitted in Zhambyl region,» head of the fund of social projects Yerbol Kengerbayev said.

He stressed that no less than 8,000 eco volunteers will be involved in the Birgemiz: Taza Alem project which will run until the end of 2024.

Photo: cisc.kz







