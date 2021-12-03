EN
    09:33, 03 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 8.1 mln get coronavirus vaccine

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s official vaccination rates as of December 3, its telegram Channel reads.

    8,759,935 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 8,141,461 fully completed the vaccination cycle last day.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 724 new coronavirus infections last day. Over the past 24 hours 1,231 people more recovered from COVID-19.


