Over 8.2mln Kazakhstan get two components of vaccines against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 7, the number of people received both components of anti-COVID vaccines stands at 8,203,255 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

8,795,168 Kazakhstanis have been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19.

Earlier it was reported that 137,854 people have received Pfizer vaccine in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 545 cases of and 1,165 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.