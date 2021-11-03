Over 8.33mln Kazakhstanis get 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people received the first jab of anti-COVID vaccines stands at 8,338,340 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The second COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 7,559,996 people in Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,312 cases of and 2,589 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.