EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:32, 03 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 8.33mln Kazakhstanis get 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people received the first jab of anti-COVID vaccines stands at 8,338,340 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The second COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 7,559,996 people in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,312 cases of and 2,589 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!