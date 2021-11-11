Over 8.4 mln Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of anti-COVID vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, as of November 11, 8,478,672 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 7,753,142 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 952,886 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 908,126 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.