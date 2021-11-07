EN
    12:13, 07 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 8.4 mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccines

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

    According to a statement released by the Ministry, as of November 7, 8,403,514 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 7,666,718 people.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,349 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 948,599 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 900,763 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.


