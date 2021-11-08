Over 8.4 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st component of anti- COVID vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the ministry via its official Telegram account, as of November 8, 8,409,883 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 7,674,577 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 947,250 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 899,028 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.