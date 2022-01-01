Over 8,5 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the commission, as of the last day of 2021, 8,990,965 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second shot has been administered to 8,521,029 people.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on 1 February last year.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 447 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 988,313 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic over 960,000 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.