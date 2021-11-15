Over 8.53mln people get 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 15, 2021, 8,539,432 people have been administered the first shot of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The second shot has so far been given to 7,817,732 people in Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,038 cases of and 1,271 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.