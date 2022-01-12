Over 8.56mln Kazakhstan get two components of vaccines against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 12, 8,568,324 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,026,131 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 4,810 cases of and 1,083 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.