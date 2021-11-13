EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 13 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 8.5mln Kazakhstanis given 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine so far

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 13, 2021, 8,521,371 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    The second component has so far been administered to 7,800,190 people in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,220 cases of and 2,365 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!