Over 8.5mln Kazakhstanis given 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 13, 2021, 8,521,371 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The second component has so far been administered to 7,800,190 people in Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,220 cases of and 2,365 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.