Over 8,6 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 18 January, 9,072,044 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 8,630,788 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 9,698 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,071,130 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 973,637 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.