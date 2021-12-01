Over 8,7 mln Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, as of November 30, 8,743,107 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,105,460 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 751 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 972,292 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 937,383 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.