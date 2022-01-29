Over 8.7mln Kazakhstan get two components of vaccines against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 8,745,143 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,176,124 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 11,753 cases of and 12,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



