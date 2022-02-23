EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:45, 23 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 8.9 mln get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform has learnt from its Telegram channel.

    According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 22 February, 9,361,622 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,951,617 people.

    Almaty city and Turkestan region remain leaders in terms of number of fully immunized residents – 1,054,044 and 1,044,929 people, respectively.

    Atyrau and Mangistau regions have the lowest number of fully inoculated residents – 253,380 and 191,428 people, accordingly.

    The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!