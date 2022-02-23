Over 8.9 mln get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform has learnt from its Telegram channel.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 22 February, 9,361,622 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,951,617 people.

Almaty city and Turkestan region remain leaders in terms of number of fully immunized residents – 1,054,044 and 1,044,929 people, respectively.

Atyrau and Mangistau regions have the lowest number of fully inoculated residents – 253,380 and 191,428 people, accordingly.

The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.