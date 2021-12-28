Over 8.95mln people receive 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,955,943 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, 8,473,343 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has logged 354 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 588 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.