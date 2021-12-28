EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 28 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 8.95mln people receive 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,955,943 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry.

    According to the ministry, 8,473,343 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, the country has logged 354 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 588 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!