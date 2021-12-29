EN
    12:13, 29 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 8.96mln people get 1st COVID-19 vaccine component in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 29, 8,965,031 people have been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry.

    According to the ministry, 8,488,453 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in the country.

    Earlier the total number of teens, pregnant women and nursing mothers received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan was revealed.


