Over 8.96mln people get 1st COVID-19 vaccine component in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 29, 8,965,031 people have been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, 8,488,453 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in the country.

Earlier the total number of teens, pregnant women and nursing mothers received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan was revealed.