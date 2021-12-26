Over 8.9mln people get 1st component of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,944,701 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, 8,455,436 people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has added 399 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 633 more people have defeated the disease in the country.