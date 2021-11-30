Over 8 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, as of November 30, 8,721,768 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 8,066,053 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 654 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 971,541 since the start of the pandemic. 935,950 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the novel coronavirus since the onset of the global pandemic.