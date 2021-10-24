Over 8 mln Kazakhstanis given 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,159,043 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The second component has so far been administered to 7,318,597 people in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city is leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rates with 986,465 people given the first component and 925,928 second component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the city. Turkestan region is second in terms of the highest rate of vaccination with 962,474 receiving the first component and 862,915 – second component of vaccines against COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,677 cases of and 1,863 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.