NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,599 people are receiving treatment for coronavirus at home, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

1,685 people are being treated for coronavirus infection as of now. 86 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 9 of them are in critical condition, and one is on life support.

As earlier reported, 9 people beat COVID-19 last day.