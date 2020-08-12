Over 80% of COVID-19 beds emptied in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The epidemic situation has been improving as less new COVID-19 cases are reported every day, Kazinform cites the city administration.

26 temporary hospitals had been opened in Shymkent city to fight the COVID-19 virus, of which 19% are operational now. 81% of the total COVID-19 beds are said to be unoccupied.

The city’s medical facilities have switched to normal mode since August resuming routine treatment.

Notably, as of August 11, 5,114 COVID-19 cases, including 2,608 symptomatic and 2,506 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city. The total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 3,865.