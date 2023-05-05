EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:14, 05 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 80 students win big at Kazakh Language and Literature Olympiad

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The Kanipa Bitibayeva Kazakh Language and Literature Olympiad took place in East Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    81 students won diplomas I, II, and III degrees. 29 more were awarded the diplomas of the Enlightenment Ministry. Two more earned scholarships to study at the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University and Shakarim University in Semey.

    The Olympiad brought together 169 schoolchildren from all over the country. The Olympiad has been taking place since 2014.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!