Over 80 thou teens receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 80 thousand teens have been administered the second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 230,986 teenagers, 16,483 pregnant women and 40,562 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 80,176 teens, 5,451 pregnant women, and 13,853 nursing moms.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.