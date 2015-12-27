Over 80 trains canceled in Japan due to tunnel fire

BAKU. KAZINFORM A fire in a railway tunnel caused the cancellation of 81 trains on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, Sputnik reported with the reference to the local media.

The fire occurred at 05:00 am local time due to a short circuit, according to preliminary information, the NHK television channel said. Japanese firefighters are still working on site to distinguish the fire, the broadcaster added. There have not yet been any injuries reported in the incident, according to NHK. Source: Trend.az