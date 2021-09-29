Over 800 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In total, 61,490 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of September 29, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 10,368 patients are staying at hospitals, while 51,122 are receiving outpatient treatment.

848 patients are in critical condition, 207 are in extremely severe condition and 126 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,925 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 882,634 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 818,521 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.