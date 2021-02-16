Over 800 ethnic Kazakhs receive Kandas status since beginning of 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 1, 2021, 877 people returned to their historical homeland and received the Kandas status in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan.

A total of 1 million 71.2 thousand ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the country since 1991. Of the total number of the returnees since the beginning of the present year 65.9% came from Uzbekistan, 19.3% from China, 6.3% from Turkmenistan, 4.2% from Mongolia, and 4.3% from other countries.

40.9% of the ethnic Kazakhs arrived have settled in Almaty region, 12.5% in Mangistau region, 6% in Turkestan region, 6% in Nur-Sultan city, and 16.9% in Shymkent city.

As of February 1, 2021, the number of the returnees of employment age stood at 58.7%, while 21.4% accounted for people below the employment age, and 19.8% for retirees.



