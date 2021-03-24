Over 800 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 817 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in Almaty city – 232. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 178 COVID-19 recoveries. 159 people beat the novel coronavirus in Akmola region and it is the third highest number.

52 patients made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, 44 – in Pavlodar region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Almaty region, 33 – in Atyrau region, 19 – in Shymkent city, 15 – in Kostanay region, 10 – in East Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 212,908 since the start of the pandemic.