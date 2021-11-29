Over 800 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 827 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 137. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 128 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Karaganda region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 119. It is followed by Pavlodar region with 116 COVID-19 recoveries.

102 patients made full recoveries in Almaty city, 79 – in Akmola region, 55 – in East Kazakhstan region, 41 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Aktobe region, 15 – in Kyzylorda region, 8 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Turkestan region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in Atyrau region, and 1 – in West Kazakhstan region.

Nationwide, 934,813 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.