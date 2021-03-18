Over 800 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 807 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 208,881, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

224 patients were released from the coronavirus treatment in Almaty region. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital with 118 COVID-19 recoveries. 84 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Atyrau region.

75 made full recoveries from COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Akmola region, 43 – in Aktobe region, 42 – in Kostanay region, 35 – in Almaty region, 32 – in Karaganda region, 30 – in Pavlodar region, 20 – in East Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in Turkestan region, 7 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in Shymkent city