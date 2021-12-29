Over 800 thou people given both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 834,289 people have so far received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region sanitary epidemiological department, the region has reported a total of 57,757. Over the past day, the region has reported 14 COVID-19 cases with the growth rate of 0.02%.

926,616 people have been administered the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty region. Of these, 29,076 are teenagers aged from 12 to 17, 2,273 are pregnant women, 5,374 are nursing mothers, and 889,893 are people over 18.

Both COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been given to 834,289 people, including 3,803 teens, 225 pregnant women, 686 nursing mothers, and 829,575 people over 18, in the region.

In addition, 41,250 Almaty region residents have received COVID-19 booster shots.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.