    18:30, 28 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Over 800 women executed by IS in Iraq

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The militants of the IS terrorist group (ISIS, ISIL, or Daesh) have executed 837 women in Iraq in 2014-2015, Iraqi Rudaw newspaper reported Dec.28.

    Over 50 percent of the killed were public officers, employees of educational and medical institutions.

    Reportedly, the militants also kill the women who refuse to swear allegiance to the IS.

    Currently, the IS controls 70 percent of Syria’s territory and nearly 40 percent of Iraqi lands.

    Source: Trend.az

