Over 8,000 twins and 151 triplets born in Kazakhstan last year

8,268 twins and 151 triplets were born in Kazakhstan last year, Kazinform quotes the National Statistics Bureau’s press service.

Turkistan region boasts the highest rates of born twins of 24, followed by Almaty and Astana city with 21 and 18 sets of twins respectively. No quadruplets were recorded in Kazakhstan in 2022.

403,900 babies were welcomed in Kazakhstan in 2022 at large. The highest birth rates were seen in Mangistau region at 28.53 per 1,000 population, 27.67 in Turkistan region, and 27.13 in Shymkent. The mean age of mothers at childbirth is 30-34 years old (28.6%) and 25-29 years old (28.1%).