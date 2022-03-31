Over 803,000 get Pfizer vaccine both jabs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 30, 2022, 944,120 people received the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 803,331 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

Out of which some 780,469 teens, 35,671 pregnant women and 125,960 nursing moms were given the Pfizer vaccine 1st jab, while 670,093 teens, 103,247 breastfeeding moms and 29,545 pregnant women received both, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.